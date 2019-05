Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Sandoval County Commission is helping to bring 33 new jobs to the village of Corrales. The commission voted last week to publish a notice authorizing $100,000 from the LEDA fund to create 33 new jobs at Ex Novo Brewery.

According to the Rio Rancho Observer, the village will also commit $10,000 towards job creating at the development.

The positions are all full time and have an annual salary of $44,000.