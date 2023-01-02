ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was not a happy New Year for some who left celebrations at a popular Albuquerque bar in the heights only to find their cars booted or even towed. Drivers coming to the Salt Yard on New Year’s Eve say there was confusion about what spots were actually off-limits, and don’t believe they deserved to get booted.

“Kind of a rough way to start the New Year,” says Nick, one of the many people whose car was booted Saturday night. For Nick, the plan for New Year’s Eve was pretty straightforward: “The plan was we were going to go to Salt Yard East. They do like a little event center down there, so the plan was just to go there, get there late, kind of hang out for New Year’s and stuff like that.”

Nick says they got there around 11:00 p.m., and the venue was already pretty packed. “The Salt Yard East, I want to say, there had to have been a thousand people there, maybe 1,500. There’s [sic] maybe 50 parking spots in there, so a lot of us were parked in the parking spaces kind of around the Salt Yard,” says Nick.

He says he knowingly parked in a different parking lot, which he assumed was public. It ended up belonging to the Seagull Office Plaza right next door. He says quite a few people had done the same. “There was [sic] probably a hundred cars,” Nick says.

All was well for those celebrating the night – that is, until after the New Year was rung in and people came out to an unpleasant surprise. “They didn’t miss anyone. Every single car had a boot on it. Pretty much around the whole parking lot. A lot of us were leaving around the same time, around like 12:45ish. So, we were all kind of coming out seeing the same thing,” Nick says.

Although this specific lot does have ‘private parking’ signs intermittently in the lot, Nick says it was unclear they were parking somewhere they weren’t supposed to because some of the spaces didn’t have them. “…There were a couple spots like here and there that said, ‘hey, don’t park here this is a reserved parking spot.’ I didn’t see a single car parked in a reserved parking spot at all. So everyone was kind of in the open spots over there,” Nick says.

The scene quickly turned hectic, with people running back to the venue to get cash to get the boots off of their cars before they got towed and to warn others. “I got mine off and I was shuttling people to the ATM trying to get people to get their cash and get back,” Nick says.

Beyond the confusion of whether or not they were indeed parking in reserved spots, he says the conduct of the towing company left them in the dark that morning, too. “They didn’t explain to me why I had the boot on there. The sticker was left completely blank. There’s nothing on there saying like, ‘here, this is the violation.’ Whatever,” Nick says.

According to a City of Albuquerque Ordinance, leaving this information is required. “I never received a receipt. I gave him the cash and he pocketed; it was gone,” Nick says. The ordinance also requires a booting service to give people receipts, except in limited circumstances.

Nick also says the tow driver didn’t give his friend change after paying $80 dollars to remove the boot when the city’s law says the maximum fine is $75 dollars. “This guy had to have had at least $4,500 dollars on him with the number of cars he was going. There’s no way he didn’t have change for a five, you know what I mean?” Nick says. “Not a happy New Year’s.”

The ordinance also says the towing company has to come around and remove a boot within an hour of being called. Nick says for some that night, it took twice as long.

News 13 reached out to Salt Yard East to see if they were aware of these issues and if they told their customers where they could and could not park but did not hear back.

News 13 also reached out to the towing company, the business plaza, and the private security company for the business plaza. The towing company, AK 24 Hour Towing, declined an interview but did say there were signs posted warning people not to park there, and that this has been a problem spot for several years now. News 13 was referred to their lawyer for any further questions and has not heard back from them.

News 13 did not hear back from the security company, Precision Security; nor from the Seagull Office Plaza about this incident.