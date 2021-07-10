Dozens of artists sell artwork at 5th annual Art Along the Rio Grande Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local artists showcased their work at the 5th Annual “Art Along the Rio Grande Valley” – all while giving back to the south valley. “It’s our first big event, so we are really happy to welcome everyone back to the site and just to see people out enjoying each other and enjoying the art,”

On Saturday, 25 local artists sold artwork that reflected the natural beauty of the Rio Grande. The event is designed to support the cultural heritage and ecological significance of the Rio Grande Valley. A portion of the proceeds from the art sales will benefit the Friends of Valle de Oro National Wildfire Refuge and the Gutierrez Hubbell House Alliance.