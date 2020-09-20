Dozens gather to pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people gathered Saturday at the district court downtown to pay respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. People at the vigil say Ginsburg was a fierce champion of justice and equality and owe the late justice an enormous debt of gratitude.

“This is an opportunity for us and Albuquerque to pay tribute to her and her legacy and to sort of, as a community, come together and have some hope that our democracy will go forward,” said Lisa Christopherson of Indivisible Nob Hill. Those in attendance brought signs, candles, and performed spoken word tributes to Ginsburg’s legacy.

