Dozens gather for peaceful protest at Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – About 200 people filled Civic Plaza peacefully Saturday afternoon to remember George Floyd and to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Several streets in downtown Albuquerque were blocked off earlier Saturday morning. But instead of marching, people stayed at Civic Plaza to listen to speakers and performers. People were given chalk to write their own messages of support.

The Albuquerque organization Dukes Up, Guns Down was one of the main organizers and noted that Saturday’s protest included many families. “I’m really happy to see all the representation from all cultures and all walks of life,” said Malcolm Shelby with Dukes Up, Guns Down. “It’s not my issue or your issue or his issue or her issue, it’s our issue together. at the end of the day, it’s the human race.”

Mayor Keller and APD’s deputy chief made an appearance. They both said the city and police department could do more to listen to the community’s needs.

The two-hour event was peaceful, but there were fireworks launched at one point that stopped the event momentarily. It’s unclear who fired them off, but no one was injured.

Meanwhile, there was another peaceful protest with about 100 people outside Rio Rancho City Hall earlier Saturday morning. People prayed, held signs, and listened to speeches from local activists.

