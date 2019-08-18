Dozens gather for ‘Demand Gun Sense’ rally in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque are demanding the city enforce stricter gun laws. This comes in light of the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

“We shouldn’t have teachers and students who are scared of going to school,” said Kathy Alpers, an Albuquerque Public School teacher.

Alpers has been an APS teacher for 18-years. She says she’s gone from teaching kids what to do in case of a fire, to preparing them for an active shooter situation.

“Even during the drills, when we’re just practicing, the children are scared,” said Alper.

She and dozens of other community members gathered at North Domingo Baca Park to rally against gun violence and demand background checks on all gun purchases.

Activist group, Mothers Against Illegal Guns says this rally was organized in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings.

Signs that read, “I’m afraid of sending my son to school, stop the gun violence,” and “protect people not guns,” were held high by men and women who are hoping their voices are heard all the way in D.C.

“The policy changes that we’re advocating for are keeping guns out of dangerous hands,” said Emilie Deangelis, with Mom’s Demand Action.

But not everyone agrees with stricter gun laws. During the rally, a protester shouted: “what about the second amendment?!” He left shortly after.

The disruption didn’t stop the activists from expressing what they want.

At the rally Mayor Tim Keller signed a new administrative instruction, banning firearms from all of the city’s community centers which serve 200 thousand kids in Albuquerque. He cited 27 gun offenses reported at city community centers in a four year period.