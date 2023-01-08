ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating after someone was stabbed in downtown Albuquerque. The incident happened Saturday night.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, a stabbing occurred outside a bar in the 400 block of Central Avenue SW. Officers were called to the scene around 10:35 p.m.

A man who had been stabbed was found at that location. Police said he died at the scene. Witnesses told police the suspect left before authorities got there.

Homicide investigators are looking into the death.