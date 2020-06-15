Downtown mural vandalized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mural was vandalized Sunday. The words “Kill Cops” were tagged on a mural wall on Silver and Cornell.

When News 13 crews went out Sunday afternoon, City crews already covered it up. News 13 reached out to APD to ask if they’re investigating, but have not heard back.

