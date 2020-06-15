Downtown mural vandalized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mural was vandalized Sunday. The words “Kill Cops” were tagged on a mural wall on Silver and Cornell.
When News 13 crews went out Sunday afternoon, City crews already covered it up. News 13 reached out to APD to ask if they’re investigating, but have not heard back.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites