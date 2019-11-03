Downtown mural nearing completion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque artist is making progress on a mural in downtown honoring New Mexico’s up and coming professional sports team.

Earlier this week, News 13 covered artist Noe Barnett, who teamed up with the United on a mural off Coal and 2nd Street. He’s using photographs of players and fans for a collage effect that shows off what the team has come to mean for the state.

Saturday, Barnett finished putting up all the images along the wall. “We’ve been in the works for about a year. It’s been a long process. [I’m] excited to be at this point for sure,” Barnett said.

Barnett says he’s not quite done yet. He still needs to spray paint the mural and plans to have it all finished by November 8.