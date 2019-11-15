Live Now
Downtown mural dedicated to New Mexico United unveiled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local artist has put the final touches on a mural honoring the New Mexico United.

A wall on Second Street and Coal Avenue is covered in black and white photos of the team and fans. The mural painting of the team shows off what New Mexico United means to the state. “I think it’s cool to see everything they’ve been doing in the community and I wanted to be a part of that and just bring some artwork to the community,” said Noe Barnett the artist.

After working on the project for a little more than a week, the final piece was unveiled on Friday.

Barnett says the piece would’ve been finished sooner, but bad weather created some setbacks.

