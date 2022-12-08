ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are in full effect. If you still need to do some holiday shopping, the Downtown Holiday Shop & Stroll is on Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This year they have put together all the local shops participating in a map that will help guide shoppers. There will also be a DowntownABQ Gift Card that will receive extra spending at participating locations. And, there will be about 16 retail vendors, live music, performances, food and drink, and so much more. The Downtown Holiday Shop & Stroll is the perfect way to cross off all those people you need to buy gifts for while supporting local at the same time.

Alanna Avelin is the owner of ‘Bloom Stone.’ She sells plants, stones, and crystals. Locally owned stores like hers will participate in this weekend’s shop and stroll.

Visit downtownacd.org to see stores participating and more.