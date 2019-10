ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Saturday is the last Downtown Growers Market at Robinson Park, but it’s not your last chance to check out the vendors.

The market is moving indoors for three Saturdays in November, with many of the same vendors.

The winter market is happening at the Fusion Theater on First and Lomas, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9, 16, and 23. There will also be live music and yoga in the morning.