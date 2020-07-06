Downtown Growers’ Market returns to Robinson Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, July 11, 2020, the Downtown Growers’ Market will be returning to Robinson Park from 8 a.m. until noon. The market will have new safety regulations in place due to the pandemic such as social distancing protocols and required face masks.

According to the market website, each Saturday, Eighth Street will be closed so that customers can wait to enter the market in a socially distanced line. Customers will be let into the market starting at 8 a.m.

Customers will be let into the park and staff will be regulating the market at a 25% capacity. Once inside the park, guests will have the opportunity to shop and walk around but are urged to keep an appropriate distance from others.

Hand sanitizing stands will be available. Tokens will be distributed as normal at the Information Booth and tokens that are turned in will be quarantined for two weeks.

Disposable face masks will be sold at the entrance of the event for $1 if you forget yours and they must be worn during the entire time you are in the park. No eating, drinking will be allowed at the market and guests are urged not to linger.

There will be one restroom on site however, it will only be available for staff, vendors, and volunteers. Farm to car pickup will also be available at the park and will no longer take place at Fusion Theatre. For additional information and a map of the market, visit the Downtown Growers’ Market website.

