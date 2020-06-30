Downtown Growers’ Market plans to reopen July 11

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Good news for those looking to buy local fresh foods. The Downtown Growers’ Market is returning for in-person shopping. The market, which has operated on a pickup basis only so far this season, will welcome visitors once again July 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Among the safety measures, the number of people in the park at one time will be limited to about 300 people and both customers and vendors will be required to wear masks. For now, the market will only sell food and will not host events or activities. Customers who would still do pickup can still order ahead online.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss