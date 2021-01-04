Downtown Growers Market opens online shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Downtown Growers Market Farm-to-Car Winter Edition is now open. Albuquerque residents can shop at local farms and food producers online. They will also be able to pick up their orders weekly.

Curbside pick-up will be every Saturday from 10 a.m. to Noon behind Capo’s Italian restaurant at Eighth and Central. The Winter Edition Market is scheduled to run until the regular in-person market at Robinson Park starts again in April.

According to the grower’s market website, customers are responsible for picking up orders during their chosen pick-up time. If orders are not picked-up, vendors/customers will need to communicate next steps by contacting vendors through the Farm-to-Car website.

