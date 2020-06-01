Downtown Growers’ Market offers online ordering, farm to car pick-up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Downtown Growers’ Market has launched a new way to shop. They are now offering a farm to car pickup service.

Supporting local farmers, food makers, artisans, and health and wellness creators, the Downtown Growers’ Market normally offers local products at the Robinson Park. However, due to COVID-19, the market is now offering a pickup service where customers can now shop from more than 70 local artisans, vendors, and farmers.

Customers can shop from local products online and will be able to pick up their items curbside at Fusion Theater in northwest Albuquerque on Saturdays. Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesdays to be available for pickup on Saturdays.

Orders placed after that date will be available for pickup the following Saturday. Orders must be a minimum of $10 and a $5 pick up fee will cover processing costs. EBT and SNAP benefits are also accepted. To shop, visit the Downtown Growers’ Market website.

