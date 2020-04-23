Downtown Growers’ Market now offering preorder pickup service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus health crisis has forced many businesses to close their doors. The Downtown Growers’ Market was one of those businesses however, they recently got the green light to launch their curbside pickup service.

KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with co-manager, Danielle Schlobohm to get insight into how the service works. Danielle explains that there were many plans for the market this summer however, they’ve had to postpone and adjust many aspects in order to accommodate safety measures.

Map of pickup directions at Fusion Theatre (courtesy Downtown Growers’ Market)

“Currently, we are postponing the market until this 20% capacity restriction is lifted on essential businesses,” said Danielle. “We just don’t have the capacity to be able to control that at the park currently.”

The Downtown Growers’ Market is now offering a pre-order pick up system that allows customers to order from vendors on the market’s website and pick up the items on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fusion Theatre downtown.

For more information on the preorder pickup service, visit the Downtown Growers’ Market website, their Facebook page, or Instagram account.