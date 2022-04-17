ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People hit downtown Albuquerque Saturday for the start of this year’s Downtown Grower’s Market. The event, in its 26th year in Albuquerque, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m.

Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through November 5.