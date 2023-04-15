ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 Downtown Growers’ Market kicked off Saturday morning. It was held at its usual spot, Robinson Park.

The market is the longest-running market in Albuquerque and was founded by a group of farmers that came together to sell locally grown produce and more from small businesses.

Over the years the market has grown adding music, artisans, and yoga.

During the event, people were able to buy fresh produce and delicious drinks. That’s not all; local artists were also there to sell their handcrafted jewelry.

The event wrapped up at 12 p.m.