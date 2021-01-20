Downtown Growers’ Market Farm to Car: Winter Edition allows residents to continue to shop locally

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Established in 1996 and entering its 25th year, the Downtown Growers’ Market is the longest-running farmers’ market in Albuquerque. Now, they are offering their first off-season winter access to local farmers, food producers, artisans, and wellness makers.

Manager Danielle Schlobohm discusses the Downtown Growers’ Market Farm to Car: Winter Edition. This event provides off-season, winter access to local farmers, food producers, artisans, and wellness makers.

Residents will be able to shop vendors’ individual stores in one place online and pick-up orders weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the parking lot at 715 Gold Ave. SW. The store will offer a variety of products such as local produce, meat, honey, bakery items, pre-prepared meals, packaged foods, and more.

The public will be able to safely access curbside pickup which will be available through Saturday, April 3. The market is not able to offer food assistance programs until it returns back at Robinson Park in mid-April.

Deadlines to order are either Wednesday at midnight or Thursday at midnight for the following Saturday’s pickup. EMS Farms, The Sugabom, Los Jardines de Moktezuma have Wednesday deadlines while the remainder of the vendors have a Thursday deadline.

Masks are required by everyone including customers. To shop the Farm to Car: Winter Edition, visit downtowngrowers.org. Additional information can be found on the Downtown Growers’ Market Facebook and Instagram accounts.