Downtown Grower’s Market celebrates National Farmer’s Market Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- People in Albuquerque are taking advantage of National Farmer’s Market Week.

The Downtown Grower’s Market says August is the peak season for the best varieties of local produce. Those who attended the market at Robinson Park downtown on Saturday got their pick of the best organic foods local farmers had to offer like peaches, eggs, and of course, green chile.

“It’s more expensive than what you pay in the store but it’s fresher better quality,” said Robert Thompson, owner of Thompson Farms.

It wasn’t all just food at the market. Several vendors sold their homemade wares. There was also live music and yoga.