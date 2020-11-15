Downtown food hall opens prior to beginning of lockdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A brand new food hall in downtown Albuquerque is open for business. 505 Central Food Hall Downtown held its grand opening on Saturday.

The 13,000 square-foot building houses nine different locally-owned vendors including a cafe, bar, ramen shop, and even an oyster bar. However, in light of the governor’s renewed lockdown measures going into effect on Monday, 505 Central will have to close down its indoor dining on Monday.

Owner Mark Baker, however, says all of that hard work won’t go to waste. “It’s bittersweet. We’re excited. We have a lot of great mom and pop vendors who have been working tirelessly for a year to get their restaurants open, so we’re going to do the best we can with the situation we’ve been given,” Baker said. He adds that although Saturday’s grand opening will be short-lived, 505 Central will be focusing on its take out and curbside delivery options until the lockdown is lifted.