Downtown crosswalk project could cause some backups

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Commuters going through a popular downtown Albuquerque street can expect to see some traffic jams.

The city says now that crews have repaved Lead and Coal, they’re focusing on fixing the crosswalk at Fourth and Lead. Officials say the crossing was more than 10 years old and wasn’t ADA compliant because of the leveling.

To fix that, they reduced Lead to one lane from Second Street. Officials say drivers might experience some traffic jams on Lead.

“Usually it’s really quiet, there’s not a lot of traffic right here, but now I guess there is,” Betty Berigan said.

The construction should be finished by Monday.