Downtown block party ‘Somos ABQ ditching Central Ave. for new location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s become a major Albuquerque summer event, with organizers shutting down Central for a downtown block party for more than 20,000 people. But this year, SOMOS ABQ says it’s ditching Central for a new spot.

In 2017, they drew 25,000 downtown for concerts, art showcases, local food, and celebration. Last year, 27,000 came out for SOMOS—a block party in the heart of Albuquerque up and down Central. This year, however, SOMOS ABQ Creative Director Stephen Segura says the event is leaving Central for Civic Plaza.

“With that, we have to find some real estate that can, you know, house everybody,” he said.

A SOMOS ABQ co-founder, Segura says the Albuquerque celebration has outgrown its space on Central between Third and Seventh Street, and on a few adjacent parking lots. They say Civic Plaza should be a better venue for a lot of reasons.

“Surprisingly, we actually have a better layout to fit more in the space,” Segura said.

SOMOS will take up Civic Plaza, block off the neighboring Marquette Street, and they’ll use city parking lots across from city hall.

“It’s actually really awesome over there. You’ve got these luscious trees that provide some shade, which is super nice,” Segura said.

They’re still planning multiple music stages too. Plus, people will be able to use the bathrooms and changing tables in the convention center. With a goal of welcoming more families to the event, SOMOS hopes the plaza with its water fountain and expanded playground should also help build an exciting event.

“It’s just going to knock people’s socks off,” Segura said.

Organizers are also moving the date of SOMOS ABQ this year to Sep. 28, about a month later than in the past. They also plan to use the convention center for a special “after party” following the event.