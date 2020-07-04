Downtown Artwalk providing COVID-safe activities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are itching to get out of the house, the downtown artwalk is offering some COVID-conscious fun.

Local artists and vendors have set up shop curbside around downtown and Barelas for the first Friday event. People can also find live music and activities including a sidewalk chalk art party.

Organizers ask those in attendance to wear masks and respect physical distancing guidelines. Events run until ten tonight.