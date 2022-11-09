ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers in Downtown Albuquerque will need to pay attention to planned closures of Silver Avenue for the next 10 months. Bernalillo County is renovating Alvarado Square, which includes replacing windows to make the building more energy efficient.

The county says Silver from 4th to 5th streets will be closed periodically through the end of June during the replacement and they ask drivers to check their website and social media for updates on the closure. The project costs $2.5 million.