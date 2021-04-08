Downtown Albuquerque residents fed up with empty lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of downtown Albuquerque residents is frustrated with a lot owned by the city that has been vacant for years and it’s causing problems in the area. Neighbors in the area said they were excited for the lot on Silver and 1st Street to be developed but are frustrated it’s still empty.

“We would like to see it first maintained until they develop it. But the city’s been promising to develop this lot since the prior mayor administration with no luck,” Ron “RC” Casias, president of the Silver Platinum Downtown Neighborhood association said. He said during windy months, blowing dust from the vacant lot causes problems for nearby residents.

“It’s trashed by people just throwing their trash, by the homeless encampments that surround this whole area…so we have dust control and trash,” Casias said. Despite a portable bathroom on the property, Casias said people still defecate on the property, around the portable bathroom.

Casias said he and other neighbors have called the city with their complaints and have entered them on 311 but aren’t getting anywhere. “I think it’s really important that the city realizes they got to be a good neighbor. And they’re not being a good neighbor and they’re not helping us with economic vitality. They’re not helping us with a vibrant downtown by refusing to maintain their properties,” Casias said.

In August, the city announced it was accepting requests for proposals for the property. KRQE News 13 reached out to the city to see how it is addressing any complaints it may have received and for an update on the development plans for the property but did not hear back. When the city opened for RFPs, it said its goal was for the property to provide more medium-income downtown housing options.