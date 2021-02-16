Downtown Albuquerque mural features beloved music icons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new mural downtown is drawing a lot of eyes. The unnamed piece is located behind the El Rey on Seventh Street between Central and Gold.

The work features a tribute to famous and local musicians past and present. Familiar faces include Selena, Lady Gaga, Prince, David Bowie, Mac Miller, Ritchie Valens, and Al Hurricane. The Downtown Albuquerque Arts and Cultural District says more than 30 artists were involved with the project. They hope the mural brings love and attention to music venues during this time.