Downtown Albuquerque mural features beloved music icons

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new mural downtown is drawing a lot of eyes. The unnamed piece is located behind the El Rey on Seventh Street between Central and Gold.

The work features a tribute to famous and local musicians past and present. Familiar faces include Selena, Lady Gaga, Prince, David Bowie, Mac Miller, Ritchie Valens, and Al Hurricane. The Downtown Albuquerque Arts and Cultural District says more than 30 artists were involved with the project. They hope the mural brings love and attention to music venues during this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES