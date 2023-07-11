ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Robinson Park, in Downtown Albuquerque, is filled with dozens of local vendors for the Downtown Grower’s Market on Saturday mornings. Now, thanks to a $200,000 grant the popular event could become even bigger than it already is.

Director of Downtown MainStreet and Arts and Cultural District Danielle Schlobohm said the Grower’s Market started in 1996 with one line of vendors. Fast forward to 2023 and there are nearly 140 vendors at the park every Saturday. “This funding will help us in planning towards the next steps as far as expanding the market we want to make sure we do this process really well,” said Schlobohm.

With the outdoor market growing, the grant from U.S Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration comes at a perfect time. It will give vendors a place to sell their goods year-round, even in the colder months. “So the expansion is meant to include an indoor space so that we can have a market in the winter, the park is too cold and we can’t fill it up enough to have it go year around,” said Schlobohm.

The Downtown Grower’s Market is the largest farmers market in Albuquerque.