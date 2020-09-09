Downtown Albuquerque could see tallest building constructed in decade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Downtown development has stalled in recent years, now Albuquerque’s downtown could be seeing its tallest building go up. If approved, the building will be on the corner of Lomas and 3rd Street across from the Federal Courthouse.

The building will be seven stories, the developer says the first floor will be used for retail, the second floor will be office space and the upper floors will all be used for housing with 144 apartments. The city says a development like this is exactly what downtown Albuquerque needs right now.

“If we have more people living, working and shopping in downtown, then we’ll have a safer downtown. We’ll have a better downtown for everyone to be in, and overall just a more exciting Albuquerque downtown,” said Maia Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the city’s Planning and Zoning Department.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Downtown Neighborhood Association President, Ron Casias and he says while he supports the development and encourages growth, without proper policing downtown, he thinks people will continue to avoid the area.

Meetings will begin next month to address some zoning issues, like height and parking requirements. The high-rise would not replace the very recognizable Sunwest Silver building, the pink building next to the site.

The last high-rise built downtown was the Anasazi at 6th and Central. Construction started on the nine-story tower in 2008, but the building was halted when the developer ran into money problems. People finally started moving into the condos there in 2014.

