Downtown Albuquerque brawl case stalls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department says the case of a violent brawl in downtown Albuquerque has stalled.

Last month, KRQE News 13 reported on this video that was taken in a parking lot at Third Street and Central. A large man can be seen egging on a fight between a few women.

However, the video never showed a police presence when it happened. KRQE News 13 reached out to APD for an update on the investigation and the department says they were hoping to identify a suspect in the case but a victim hasn’t stepped forward to police.

