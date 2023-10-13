ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A stretch of downtown Albuquerque will be getting a significant update in the hopes of slowing traffic and improving safety. Downtown 6th Street has recently received a repaving and is getting new striping to improve safety.
The street will also be converted from two lanes to one lane from Bellamah to Mountain Road just before Aspen and get a large protected bicycle lane. There will be a 10-foot-wide parking lane on the west side of the street and a new 8-foot parking lane on the east side.
The city says the striping work should be down in the next week.