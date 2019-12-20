Downed light pole causing frustration on Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A light pole knocked over by a car on a busy street just before Thanksgiving, is still laying on the sidewalk. It’s an embarrassing look, a jagged stump of metal for people to trip over.

“Somebody just hit it with their car and took off,” said Steven Middelton, an employee at 2 Time Couture in the shopping center.

People we spoke to say it’s an eyesore and they’ve made multiple complaints to the city. The city says the light belongs to PNM and it’s their responsibility, but neighbors say they’ve also complained to the power company and still the pole remains on the ground.

Creating a tripping hazard and a poorly lit entrance to the parking lot. “It’s already hard to see on Wyoming as it is, the lights aren’t very lit on the street and I don’t think this helps,” said Middleton.

According to a press release sent by PNM earlier this week, the power company is responsible for 11,000 lights in Albuquerque. They say this light has taken a little longer to fix because they had to order some parts.

PNM hopes to have it fixed by Friday afternoon as to why they didn’t remove the downed pole and clear that danger they say they like to do all the work at once.