Dovetail Community Workshop offers online woodworking tutorials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dovetail Community Workshop offers woodworking classes in Albuquerque and during the COVID-19 lockdown, Dovetail has worked to transition from their usual in-person classes to online tutorials. They have developed a list of topics that transfer to online instruction and are now focusing more on woodworking techniques than whole projects.

Owner of Dovetail, Erin O’Donnell discusses what they are doing and how you can get involved in woodworking online classes. The community has provided Dovetail with suggestions for tutorial topics including how to set up tools, using stains, finishing, and more.

O’Donnell says that Dovetail is open to all ages and all levels of experience. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve had a little bit of woodshop experience or it’s just something you’ve always wanted to try, we have so many novices who come to us simply to learn how to get started,” said O’Donnell.

As COVID-19 restrictions are eased and people can return to the workshop, Dovetail will likely continue to offer online tutorials. On Saturday, May 23, Dovetail will be offering a virtual class on woodturning pepper mills for $20.

Woodturner Don Roden will be demonstrating how to make a pepper mill on the lathe and will also be taking questions during this live event. Visit Dovetail Community Workshop’s website to register and for additional information on upcoming classes.

For additional information on Dovetail, visit their Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channel.