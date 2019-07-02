Double murder suspect’s mental health under evaluation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The young man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her mother appeared in court Tuesday. A judge was going to determine if he’d remain in jail until his trial, but that decision has been postponed.

The attorney’s for 20-year-old Jesus Cartagena say they still have a lot of work to do before a detention hearing, and most of that will be to determine what type of mental state their client is in.

Cartagena was in court this morning before judge Alisa Hart. The state filed for preventative detention as he is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend 19-year-old Shanta Hanish and her mother Laura inside their Nob Hill home last month.

Investigators say he fled to Mexico before turning himself into police in El Paso. Tuesday, citing his lack of criminal history and his character, Cartagena’s defense attorneys asked the judge for more time.

“I think it was absolutely paramount that Ms. Duncan and I have a handle on where he is mental health wise before we move forward,” said attorney Tom Clark.

Police say Cartagena had not been handling his recent break-up with Hanish well, and had been stalking and harassing her leading up to the murders. Cartagena’s attorney’s agreed that he will remain in jail until they can further evaluate his mental state. They would not say if they were looking to pursue an insanity defense.

The defense hopes to have everything ready for another detention hearing next week.

