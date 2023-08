ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Double Eagle II Airport busted out their golden shovels at a groundbreaking for some much-needed construction. The West Mesa airport is gearing up for the first major development project in 25 years. They will be building 46 more general aviation aircraft hangars.

Many important industries operate out of Double Eagle II including forest fire crews, law enforcement, medical, and military operations.