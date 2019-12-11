DOT responds to increasing number of potholes, cracks along busy Albuquerque interchange

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a gateway to The Pit, UNM’s South Campus, and Isotopes Park, and it looks and feels very neglected. Potholes and cracks mar the streets around the I-25/Cesar Chavez interchange.

Drivers who make the Avenida Cesar Chavez interchange at I-25 a part of their daily commute know the struggle.

“Tons of potholes. Every single time I turn onto I-25, going north, my truck slides all over the place. Pretty bad roads in general,” says Carlos Alvarez.

Drivers say the problem has been there for decades, but the Department of Transportation says there’s been a reason for the uptick in potholes recently.

“There has been some drainage issues going on. Water is ponding onto the roadway and that’s contributing to the further deterioration of the roadway,” says Kimberly Gallegos, DOT spokesperson.

Before any repaving projects are done in the area, the DOT says they need to figure out what’s causing the drainage issues.

“We definitely don’t want to waste the taxpayers’ money by continuously pothole patching when there is a bigger problem at stake,” says Gallegos.

The DOT is eyeing another I-25 interchange that might affect the future of Avenida Cesar Chavez, and construction could come as soon as 2024.

“We are going to be doing a Gibson interchange. They are going to reconstruct the bridges and the on and off-ramps in that area. It could go as far south as Sunport and as far north as Cesar Chavez,” says Gallegos.

Regardless of when these expensive projects come, drivers want the DOT to get a move on.

“I think this general corridor has been underserved for years, decades. It needs to happen. It needs to happen sometime sooner than later,” says Alvarez.

The DOT says most of the ramps at Cesar Chavez haven’t been paved in about 15 years. In the meantime, crews will keep filling all the cracks and potholes.