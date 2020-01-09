Live Now
DOT extends Rio Bravo Bridge construction project

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The headaches from a construction project on Rio Bravo are about to get bigger and last longer than expected.

The Department of Transportation is doing work on the Rio Bravo Bridge that crosses the river, but drivers have been complaining saying the backups are terrible. The DOT explained that it had to close all but one eastbound lane to alleviate weight on the bridge while work is being done.

Now, the DOT has announced a complete closure of the eastbound lanes after discovering that a pier of the bridge needs repair. The closure will start Monday and last for three weeks.

