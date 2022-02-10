ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following last week’s deadly crash on Sandia Crest Rd. many people are wondering why that road doesn’t have more guardrails. Thirty-one-year-old David Hunter, a sergeant at MDC, was killed last week when the truck he was in veered off the snowy Sandia Crest Road.

KRQE News 13 found a memorial and the truck was still there 100 feet down the mountain. In that same area, there are no guard rails in place and after that deadly crash, many are asking why that is.

“There’s areas that we determine that are hazardous that have cliffs and areas that are heavily traveled where people would need that guardrail but then there’s other areas where there is slow speed limit and guardrails are not needed,” said New Mexico Department of Transportation spokesperson, Kimberly Gallegos.

Gallegos says the areas of crest road that have curves do have guardrails for safety, but the stretch of road where the crash happened is straight and doesn’t warrant those barriers. Gallegos says every couple of years, the DOT evaluates safety improvements along roadways and just recently assessed the crest road.

“Over the last five or six years, we’ve had significant guardrail installed along with NM 536 which is Sandia Crest Road,” Gallegos says it’s also the responsibility of drivers to be aware of safety signage in the area. “There’s speed limit signs, posted signs where there’s designated areas to pull off for trails, there’s slow signs around the edges where you’re going around the huge mountain where it tells you to drive slower and be careful,”: said Gallegos.

The DOT does want to discourage anyone from driving up to the crest road when there is a significant storm like we saw last week. “Our plows get up there and they plow the residential areas further up. It’s discouraged because of the elevation and we have our priority routes already in place for snow removal so our main concern is interstates first, New Mexico highways. We do have this on our list but we have our priority” Gallegos said.

When asked why that road wasn’t closed during the storm in the first place, the DOT says it’s out of their control. “It wasn’t closed because only state police can close the roadway but we do heavily discourage travel during inclement weather,” said Gallegos.

The investigation into the crash that killed Hunter is still ongoing. It’s unclear if he was driving, but the truck was registered to him. Another person involved in the crash is out of the hospital. BCSO is still trying to find a man who tried to help the hunter that day.