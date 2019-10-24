DOT conducting driver survey on traffic patterns along I-40

Breaking News
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transporation wants to know what you think needs to be done to ease traffic on Interstate 40 in Albuquerque.

The DOT is asking drivers who use the interstate between Atrisco Vista and Tramway to take part in a survey. They’re asking about people’s routes, where they enter and exit, and about other habits. Officials say as the city grows, so do the backups, especially during peak times.

“We’re looking to explore other options bigger urban areas and cities use, such as the use of shoulders during heavily congested areas, also the possibility of ramp metering, which would place a signal at the on-ramp onto the interstate,” Kimberly Gallegos, NMDOT spokesperson, said.

The DOT says they are only in the study phase, and it’s too early to say how soon changes could be made. To take the survey, click here.

