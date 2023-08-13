ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dorian Lewis is working hard to earn playing time at running back for the Lobos this upcoming season. Lewis was a standout at Cleveland High School and was even named the New Mexico Gatorade Football Player of the year when he was a junior.

Lewis joined the Lobos this past offseason, after playing three seasons at Coffeyville Community College, which played in the very competitive Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

“Really the speed, I don’t think it’s any different for real because I came from a JUCO, and the conference we played in we played D1 guys. The IQ I have and just the years I have played, I have played three years of college football already, you know, so it’s nothing like I am just a freshman coming in or anything like that. I feel like I can come in and make an immediate impact for the team,” said Dorian Lewis.

Lewis was a three-year letterman in JUCO, but he understands that getting playing time will be hard this year for the Lobos, as the running back room is very deep. Lewis just hopes his talents and work ethic will shine through.

“You know, everywhere I go, I just try to prove myself and prove the ones in my corner right, and you know, I always have a chip on my shoulder,” said Lewis.

Dorian has two years of eligibility remaining, and he says that playing at UNM means a lot.

“Just coming from JUCO and being a guy from around here, you know, it just means a lot to me. Just having that last name on my back, I am not just representing myself anymore, you know, I am representing my little sister, my mom, my aunt, everybody that’s here, my uncle. So, it just means a lot to me,” explained Lewis.

The Lobos will open their season at Texas A&M on September second.