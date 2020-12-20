Donut shop gives back to hungry shoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local donut shop is showing appreciation to its customers. Glazed Grinders set up outside Winrock Mall Saturday morning, giving away free donuts and coffee to people shopping.

They say they wanted to show their appreciation for their customers’ support during the pandemic, and hope the free breakfast could help people de-stress this holiday season. “It’s been rough, everyone’s been having kind of a down year, but you guys came out. Albuquerque came and supported us, so we wanted to give back, say thank you, and have a great day,” said Joshua Ciddio, operations manager at Glazed Grinders.

They say their truck can be spotted around town, but that the best way to get a hold of them during the pandemic is to call for delivery.