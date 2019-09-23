Don’t miss your chance to vote during National Voter Registration Day at Civic Plaza

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they missed a registration deadline, they don’t update their information, or they’re unsure how to register. National Voter Registration Day is celebrated around Bernalillo County an opportunity to make sure everyone gets their chance to vote.

An event is being held on Tuesday, September at CivicPlaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. where there will be exhibitors from Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, CNM, and the Native American Voters Alliance Education Project.

There will also be food trucks during this non-partisan voter registration event. For additional information on National Voter Registration Day, click here.