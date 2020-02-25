Don’t miss out on free fun and food during Explora’s Teen Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Getting teens out of the house and into an interactive and educational environment, Explora is gearing up to host another Teen Night. Explora STEM Learning Coordinator Kevin Dilley and Visitor Services Facilitator Kristen Kinney visit the set to discuss the upcoming event and activities that will be taking place.

Kevin demonstrates how to create a small ping pong explosion using a barbecue lighter, a film canister, and some ping pong balls. A larger-scale version of this experiment will involve 300 ping pong balls and will take place during Teen Night.

Kristen also shows off some of the large-scale origami that guests will also be making during Friday’s event.

Visit Explora on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. to participate in the museum’s free Teen Night. This event is for ages 12 to 19 and will include various games, origami, telescopes, and door prizes.

All of the exhibits will be open to explore and there will also be food available. Teens are asked to bring their school IDs with them for admission into the event.

For more information on Teen Night, visit Explora’s official website or visit Explora’s Facebook event.