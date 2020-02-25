Breaking News
Autopsy confirms body found in Arizona is missing Farmington woman Sasha Krause
Live Now
Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

Don’t miss out on free fun and food during Explora’s Teen Night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Getting teens out of the house and into an interactive and educational environment, Explora is gearing up to host another Teen Night. Explora STEM Learning Coordinator Kevin Dilley and Visitor Services Facilitator Kristen Kinney visit the set to discuss the upcoming event and activities that will be taking place.

Kevin demonstrates how to create a small ping pong explosion using a barbecue lighter, a film canister, and some ping pong balls. A larger-scale version of this experiment will involve 300 ping pong balls and will take place during Teen Night.

Kristen also shows off some of the large-scale origami that guests will also be making during Friday’s event.

Visit Explora on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. to participate in the museum’s free Teen Night. This event is for ages 12 to 19 and will include various games, origami, telescopes, and door prizes.

All of the exhibits will be open to explore and there will also be food available. Teens are asked to bring their school IDs with them for admission into the event.

For more information on Teen Night, visit Explora’s official website or visit Explora’s Facebook event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞