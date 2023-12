ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are reminding everyone to have a safe New Year, especially when it comes to guns.

APD says, “What goes up, must come down,” reminding people to not fire off their guns into the air this New Year’s Eve.

For those of you going out to celebrate, APD reminds the public to designate a driver. An Uber discount for Sandoval and Bernalillo County can be found here.