ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Don’s Paperback Book Exchange gave kids in Albuquerque a chance to stock up on some books for the school year in their last “free books for kids” event of the season.

Kids under the age of 18 were invited to dress up this Halloween season and get some free books on Saturday.

The owner of the bookstore said they’ve been doing this event for 10 years, and it’s a great way to get books straight into the hands of Albuquerque’s youth.

The bookstore also offered $1 comic books to adults and kids.