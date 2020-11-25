Donations to the Make Merry Project benefit APS Title 1 families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The goal of the Make Merry Project is to spread love and holiday cheer to at least 250 homeless families at Albuquerque Public Schools this year. Founder of the Make Merry Project Tiffany Gravelle discusses how the project works and what the community can do to lend a helping hand.

The Make Merry Project aims to bring holiday cheer to at least 250 APS Title 1 homeless families through the collection of at least 750 gifts, 750 books, and 750 stocking stuffer packets for children ages 2-18. The APS Title 1 McKinney-Vento Program identifies the families in need that will participate in the drive.

The families will receive a numbered voucher to shop for each child in their family and a one-day bus pass for the parent to attend the event. Parents will get a timed entry to shop for their items so they can select what is most meaningful to their child.

Each child will receive a new toy or gift, a new book, and stocking stuffers. Gift wrap, hot cocoa, and cookies are included.

Currently, the project is in need of item donations, cash donations, and sponsorships to help purchase items. Individuals can do contactless donations through the website makemerryproject.com by buying items off their Amazon wish list or by donating funds through a PayPal link. Any items that are leftover or not selected will be used at the 2021 Make Merry Project.

Volunteers can also sign up for the day of the shopping event. Items can also be dropped off at Rude Boy Cookies, Craft Hair Studio, Haley Jenae Skincare & Bodywork, and other locations listed on the Make Merry Project website.

