Donations needed for Nuclear Museum’s latest campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History launched an ambitious, one-month campaign on Indiegogo to raise funds to construct a specialized storage building in their nine-acre, outdoor Heritage Park to house the nation’s largest collection of unclassified nuclear defense artifacts. Now, the Museum is asking for the public’s help.

Deputy Director of the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History Jennifer Hayden discussed the campaign and how the public can get involved. This 5,000 square foot Museum Artifact Center (MAC) will help their Smithsonian Affiliated Museum properly preserve and store more than 120 large pieces of Cold War history that they look forward to sharing with the community through behind-the-scenes tours. To donate, head to their Indeigogo page.