Donations from local businesses provide clothing to students in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Local businesses teamed up with Locker #505 on Sunday to give nearly 70 students a shopping spree. The student clothing bank aims to make sure underprivileged kids have appropriate clothing when they go to school.

Local McDonald’s and Macy’s stores each donated a total of $8,500 in gift cards for the students. “This holds a special place in my heart because I grew up in the South Valley, underprivileged here in Albuquerque and now, we’re fortunate enough. We own six McDonald’s restaurants here in the Northeast Heights and Albuquerque and now we’re able to give back and pay it forward,” said Steve Aragon, owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants.

Currently, donations to Locker #505 will be matched by an anonymous donor through December 28. For more information and ways you can help, visit locker505.org.