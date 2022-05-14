ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are coming together to help others with livestock impacted by the wildfires. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Pose teamed up with the nonprofit Funds for Feed to collect money and donations like hay for ranchers who have livestock impacted by the wildfires.

Organizers collected donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday evening. They say they had a great turnout. “It’s amazing just to see the support from our friends, and family, and community just to kind of rally together and to be able to provide for people going through a really hard time right now,” said Funds for Feed board member Mary Therese Morris.

They also had a couple of feed stores donate items. They plan to hold more donation drives soon.